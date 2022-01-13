Aerosoft - Airfield Heide-Büsum for MSFS

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator offers many new possibilities for all types of flying. The VFR pilots can also experience an unprecedented visual experience. Aerosoft now offers a new starting point for great VFR experiences.

The Airfield Heide-Büsum sets you off perfectly for exploring the Wadden Sea or for a little island hopping on the North or East Frisian Islands. You can of course also simulate the OFD's direct connection to Helgoland according to the flight plan. They offer up to four connections a day.

Features

True to life recreation of Heide-Büsum Airfield

Full PBR texturing based on more than 100 on site photos

Detailed object modelling including tower interior

Custom windsock animation

Correctly set up ground routes and fueling area

Custom lighting

Custom static gliders

Optimized for PC and Xbox

