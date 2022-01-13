DCS Announces Progress On New Aircraft

As the new year kicks off at full power, we are excited to announce some splendid progress on the new models for the B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress and S-3B Viking AI aircraft. We hope you will find these In Development Screenshots interesting. The final level of detail should be impressive.

If you're an FSX user, you'll find excellent freeware versions of the B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress and S-3B Viking in the FlightSim.com file library:

FSX Rockwell B-1A Lancer: b1-a_lancer.zip

FSX Alpha CONECT B52H: alpha_conect_b52h.zip

FSX US Navy S-3B Viking VX-30 CONA: fsx_s-3b_vx-3_cona.zip

If you download and enjoy the model, why not leave the author a comment. They always appreciate it, especially as their models are generously given for free.