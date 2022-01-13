  • DCS Announces Progress On New Aircraft

    As the new year kicks off at full power, we are excited to announce some splendid progress on the new models for the B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress and S-3B Viking AI aircraft. We hope you will find these In Development Screenshots interesting. The final level of detail should be impressive.

    If you're an FSX user, you'll find excellent freeware versions of the B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress and S-3B Viking in the FlightSim.com file library:

    FSX Rockwell B-1A Lancer: b1-a_lancer.zip

    FSX Alpha CONECT B52H: alpha_conect_b52h.zip

    FSX US Navy S-3B Viking VX-30 CONA: fsx_s-3b_vx-3_cona.zip

    If you download and enjoy the model, why not leave the author a comment. They always appreciate it, especially as their models are generously given for free.

    2 Comments
    1. Head In The Clouds's Avatar
      Head In The Clouds - Today, 02:24 PM
      I'd love to see a nice B2 actually.
    1. DominicS's Avatar
      DominicS - Today, 02:35 PM
      Quote Originally Posted by Head In The Clouds View Post
      I'd love to see a nice B2 actually.
      Freeware versions here:

      FSX

      http://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib....fname=b-2a.zip

      X-Plane

      http://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib....b-2_spirit.zip

      As mentioned, if you download, please leave a comment, and the authors really appreciate it.

      Cheers

      Dom

