MSFS 2020 January 13th, 2022 Development Update

Do you have a question for the dev team? We have two important Q&As coming up soon, and now is the time to submit your questions.
First, our monthly live Dev Q&A with Jorg, Seb, and Martial will be returning on January 26th at 10:30am PT (1830Z). Click here to upvote or ask a question!
We are also excited to announce our third SDK live Dev Q&A, coming February 9th at 10:30am PT (1830Z). If you have SDK specific questions, feel free to like or comment on this thread. Have a great weekend simmers!
SDK Update
General
- As a start to a great 2022, we will soon invite you for a new live SDK Q&A, just like we did a couple of times last year. There will not be a specific topic this time, so please come with any unanswered questions you may have. We're looking forward to an interactive session.
Dev Mode
- Metadata is now properly deleted upon a Clean Package operation.
- Visual Effects Editor
- We fixed the blur effect to make it look more realistic. No impact should be expected in your existing effects if you used our Heat FX.
- Aircraft Editor
- We just started a global revamp on the Aircraft Editor. It will constantly be kept up-to-date with the existing parameters in the sim - among other improvements to make it really useful when creating an aircraft.