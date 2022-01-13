MSFS 2020 January 13th, 2022 Development Update

Do you have a question for the dev team? We have two important Q&As coming up soon, and now is the time to submit your questions.

First, our monthly live Dev Q&A with Jorg, Seb, and Martial will be returning on January 26th at 10:30am PT (1830Z). Click here to upvote or ask a question!

We are also excited to announce our third SDK live Dev Q&A, coming February 9th at 10:30am PT (1830Z). If you have SDK specific questions, feel free to like or comment on this thread. Have a great weekend simmers!

SDK Update

General

As a start to a great 2022, we will soon invite you for a new live SDK Q&A, just like we did a couple of times last year. There will not be a specific topic this time, so please come with any unanswered questions you may have. We're looking forward to an interactive session.

Dev Mode

Metadata is now properly deleted upon a Clean Package operation.

Visual Effects Editor

We fixed the blur effect to make it look more realistic. No impact should be expected in your existing effects if you used our Heat FX.

Aircraft Editor

We just started a global revamp on the Aircraft Editor. It will constantly be kept up-to-date with the existing parameters in the sim - among other improvements to make it really useful when creating an aircraft.

