Lionheart Creations Update on DA40 XL For MSFS

Wide aspect screenshots of the DA40 XL. A very nice, flowing cowling. Her avionics are 'in surgery' presently. Code guru RonH is overhauling bits of the Garmin system and adding some cool engine features, icing features, and a few other cool things that will make this aircraft more realistic.

The Diamond DA40 Diamond Star is an Austrian four-seat, single-engine, light aircraft constructed from composite materials. Built in both Austria and Canada, it was developed as a four-seat version of the earlier DA20 by Diamond Aircraft Industries. By the end of December 2020, 2,200 DA40s had been delivered, including 500 NG models.

Source