MK-Studios Updates Several Sceneries

    MK-Studios Updates Several MSFS Sceneries

    We're now fully back from Winter Holiday and we started with a few of the most important things.

    Rovaniemi MSFS 1.0.2 update

    • AFCAD fixes

    Lisbon MSFS 1.0.1 update

    • AFCAD fixes
    • Terminal texture fixes
    • RAM usage reduced
    • Added missing jetway for gate 107
    • CTD fix
    • General improvements

    Helsinki MSFS 1.0.1 update

    This one was delivered to vendors today and should be available soon.

    • AFCAD fixes
    • General improvements
    • RAM usage reduced

    Rovaniemi P3Dv5 1.01 update

    • SODE/AFCAD hotfix

    Rovaniemi P3Dv4 is now available!

    Porto P3D is now coming close to release and will be followed by Fuerteventura.

    Now, let's get back to Rome, Cork, and...

    Source

