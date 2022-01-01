MK-Studios Updates Several Sceneries

We're now fully back from Winter Holiday and we started with a few of the most important things.
Rovaniemi MSFS 1.0.2 update
- AFCAD fixes
Lisbon MSFS 1.0.1 update
- AFCAD fixes
- Terminal texture fixes
- RAM usage reduced
- Added missing jetway for gate 107
- CTD fix
- General improvements
Helsinki MSFS 1.0.1 update
This one was delivered to vendors today and should be available soon.
- AFCAD fixes
- General improvements
- RAM usage reduced
Rovaniemi P3Dv5 1.01 update
- SODE/AFCAD hotfix
Rovaniemi P3Dv4 is now available!
Porto P3D is now coming close to release and will be followed by Fuerteventura.
Now, let's get back to Rome, Cork, and...