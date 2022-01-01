  • Taburet - Spain / Portugal Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - Spain / Portugal Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m. This means trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    Most of all misplaced autogen trees hanging from cliffs are now removed. Trees hanging on small rocky islands where no trees exist are also removed along with all trees within the area of action of this mod.

    Testing show that around 90 to 95% of all misplaced trees are now removed from coastlines. It is a very light mod with negligible frames rates impact; at the same time offering better visibility of terrain features when flying along coastlines.

    Canary, Azores, Madeira, Balearic islands included.

