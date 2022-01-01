Taburet - Switzerland / Austria Power Lines For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to add electrification wires to the default power line pylons. The system has been optimized to keep MSFS fluidity as high as possible. The lines have been adjusted at height to match default power pylons already in the simulator. Being thin objects the visibility is reasonable and they can be recognized; zoom in will offer even a better view of powerlines. Built for long distance view and low frames rate impact.

