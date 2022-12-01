VSKYLABS Announces Turbine RC Helicopter For X-Plane

VSKYLABS is specialized in mini/micro-models simulation engineering using LR X-Plane Flight Simulator, for various applications. Nowadays...developing high-definition RC (Radio Controlled) models intended to become add-on projects for X-Plane.

One of the subjects is the following (Work-In-Progress) highly defined Turbine-powered 1:7 scale RC model helicopter. Being developed by RC professionals...this goes "as real as it gets" especially with RC transmitter-type Joystick and also in VR!

Stay tuned for more details!

