Laminar Research Releases System Requirements For X-Plane 12

X-Plane 12 System Requirements.

Minimum Hardware Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3, i5, i7, or i9 CPU with 4 or more cores, or AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7 or 9. (Those with other CPUs should try the demo before purchasing.)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Card: a DirectX 11-capable video card from NVIDIA or AMD with at least 2 GB VRAM

If your system is borderline, we encourage you to try the demo first. The full version of the simulator will perform exactly the same as the demo, neither better nor worse.

Recommended Hardware Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 8600k or Ryzen 5 3500 or better

Memory: 16-24 GB RAM or more

Video Card: a DirectX 12-capable video card from NVIDIA or AMD with at least 4 GB VRAM (GeForce GTX 1070 or better, or similar from AMD)

Supported Video Cards:

NVIDIA: NVIDIA GeForce 900 or newer, driver version 470.82 or newer

AMD: AMD Radeon RX 500 or newer, driver version Adrenaline 21.11.2 or newer

Supported Operating Systems:

OS X: OS X 10.15 or newer (e.g. Catalina, Big Sur, or Monterey)

Windows: Windows 10 or 11, 64-bit

Linux: Varies

While X-Plane 12 will run on Linux, we don't provide support for specific distributions; if you want to run on Linux, you will need to try X-Plane on your distribution to see if it is compatible. With that in mind, we have developers using Ubuntu 18.04 and 20.04 LTS successfully.

We require the proprietary driver from NVIDIA to run X-Plane. We require the Mesa drivers for AMD to run X-Plane.

Source