  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces Avro Lancaster For MSFS

    First pics of our new and upcoming Avro Lancaster B mk1 for MSFS. This is the front turret and will hopefully give you an idea of some of the detail going into the model. Of interest may be the pic of the Browning shell-loading system. This is really just a wire with a hook on one end and a ring on the other. The gunner would thread the hooked end of the wire through the breech in the gun and out the other side to pick up the clip of the first shell in a new load. Then by pulling on the wire he could feed the belted shells into the breech. Maybe primitive, but it worked and allowed the gunner or ground crew to quickly reload another 500 rounds in each gun.

    The Real Lancaster In Action

