This Day in Aviation: Amelia Earhart Flys The Pacific

On January 11, 1935, aviation pioneer, Amelia Earhart became the first aviator to fly solo from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Oakland, California. Although this transoceanic flight had been attempted by many others, notably by the unfortunate participants in the 1927 Dole Air Race that had reversed the route, her trailblazing flight had been mainly routine, with no mechanical breakdowns. In her final hours, she even relaxed and listened to "the broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera from New York".

