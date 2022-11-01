  • Windsock Simulations Update On Bergamo LIME V2 XP

    Windsock Simulations Update On Bergamo LIME V2

    We have been gone for a little while having a rest from scenery design over the holiday period, but today we would like to announce Bergamo LIME Airport V2, with our partners Tailstrike Designs. The airport includes the extended terminal, as well as extended north apron of the airport, and will include all the usual things such as SAM gates and PBR ground textures. We are entering beta this week, and hope to get the product out for you soon!

    Orio al Serio International Airport, branded as Milan Bergamo Airport, is the third busiest international airport in Italy. It is located in the municipal territory of Orio al Serio, 3.7 km southeast of Bergamo in Italy. The airport is 45 km (28 mi) north-east of Milan, where it operates alongside Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport, the city's other two primary airports. The airport served almost 13 million passengers in 2018.

