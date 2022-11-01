Boundless Releases EGCN Doncaster Sheffield XP

Welcome to Doncaster Sheffield Airport - one of the most diverse and interesting airports in the UK.
Features
- Full PBR HD custom Ground textures
- HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)
- Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests
- Full PBR HD custom buildings
- Custom HD Billboards
- Fully accurate custom night lighting
- HD 'wet look' apron textures with puddles
- Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
- Full Traffic Global compatibility
- Additional PBR water / puddle textures
- Terminal interior modelled in stunning detail (optimised for excellent performance)
- Custom static & animated ground vehicles
- Animated road traffic (including custom buses / vehicles)
- All nearby hotels modelled
- thousands of accurately placed objects and textures