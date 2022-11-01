Boundless Releases EGCN Doncaster Sheffield XP

Welcome to Doncaster Sheffield Airport - one of the most diverse and interesting airports in the UK.

Features

Full PBR HD custom Ground textures

HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)

Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Custom HD Billboards

Fully accurate custom night lighting

HD 'wet look' apron textures with puddles

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Full Traffic Global compatibility

Additional PBR water / puddle textures

Terminal interior modelled in stunning detail (optimised for excellent performance)

Custom static & animated ground vehicles

Animated road traffic (including custom buses / vehicles)

All nearby hotels modelled

thousands of accurately placed objects and textures

Source