Boundless Releases EGCN Doncaster Sheffield XP

    Welcome to Doncaster Sheffield Airport - one of the most diverse and interesting airports in the UK.

    Features

    • Full PBR HD custom Ground textures
    • HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)
    • Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Custom HD Billboards
    • Fully accurate custom night lighting
    • HD 'wet look' apron textures with puddles
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Full Traffic Global compatibility
    • Additional PBR water / puddle textures
    • Terminal interior modelled in stunning detail (optimised for excellent performance)
    • Custom static & animated ground vehicles
    • Animated road traffic (including custom buses / vehicles)
    • All nearby hotels modelled
    • thousands of accurately placed objects and textures

