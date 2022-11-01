  • Verticalsim Updates KHOU Scenery For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Verticalsim Updates KHOU Scenery For X-Plane

    A quick update for KHOU V3.1.

    • Removed extra dependecies (only requires MisterX now)
    • Removed RWY17
    • Exported for XP11.30+
    • Changed concrete texture
    • Prevented default pushbacks from spawning

    William P. Hobby Airport is an international airport in Houston, Texas, 7 miles from downtown Houston. Hobby is Houston's oldest commercial airport and was its primary airport until Houston Intercontinental Airport, now George Bush Intercontinental Airport, opened in 1969.

    If you're an FSX user and like the look of the X-Plane version, then why not check out the freeware offering by Glenn Johnson (over 3000 downloads):

    khou__pr.zip

