Verticalsim Updates KHOU Scenery For X-Plane

A quick update for KHOU V3.1.

Removed extra dependecies (only requires MisterX now)

Removed RWY17

Exported for XP11.30+

Changed concrete texture

Prevented default pushbacks from spawning

William P. Hobby Airport is an international airport in Houston, Texas, 7 miles from downtown Houston. Hobby is Houston's oldest commercial airport and was its primary airport until Houston Intercontinental Airport, now George Bush Intercontinental Airport, opened in 1969.

