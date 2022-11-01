SimNord Releases EKAH Aarhus Airport For MSFS 2020

SimNord is happy to announce that EKAH Aarhus Airport in Denmark has been released for Microsoft Flight Simulator. SimNord EKAH Aarhus Airport is a highly detailed and realistic rendition of Aarhus Airport EKAH, AAR, located on the east coast of Jutland, 19 nm northeast of Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city. The airport was established as an airbase ("Fliegerhorst Tirstrup") by the German Luftwaffe during the Second World War occupation of Denmark. The airfield was used by the Luftwaffe as a night fighter base as well as a home base for the experimental "Mistel" bombers. After the Second World War the airport was refurbished as a dual-use military and civil airport. During the Cold War and until 1998, "Fyvestation Tirstrup" was used as military base for the Danish Air Force and as a Co-located Operating Base for allied NATO airforces. Today the airport has the status of a well established regional airport for international charter flights, taxi flights and general aviation. The airport is served by Scandinavian Airlines, British Airways and Ryan Air and has scheduled flights to Copenhagen, London-Standsted, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin and other cities across Europe. EKAH Aarhus Airport for MSFS is available for purchase at MSFS Marketplace.

SimNord is a Danish flight simulator add-on develepment company based in Aarhus, Denmark. SimNord has been developing freeware and payware scenery for flight simulation since 2006. SimNord is focused on producing high-quality add-on scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockheed Martin Prepar3D and X-Plane.

