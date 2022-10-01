Rolling Cumulus Software "Chapter 5 Of Bush Airstrips-Africa/Cameroon And Nigeria" for MSFS 2020.
A collection of twelve airfields in the African countries of Cameroon and Nigeria. Bush pilots will enjoy the diversity of airfields they will have the option of flying to. This is the last chapter of the series.
Features
- Twelve new and updated airstrips in Cameroon and Nigeria
- Optimized for great visual quality and performance
