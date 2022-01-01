  • Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-13-2022 04:07 PM  Number of Views: 8  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS  Next

    F-14 Tomcat

    Publisher: DC Designs

    Review Author:
    James Huddison

    Suggested Price:
    $34.99
    Buy Here

    DC Design - F-14 Tomcat

    When I was approached and asked if I wanted to write a review for the F-14 Tomcat for MSFS, I was slightly hesitant. Call me old fashioned, but I generally prefer to fly military aircraft in dedicated military flight simulators, such as DCS World. But having heard good things about the Tomcat, I agreed to review it, and in hindsight, I absolutely made the right call!

    Surely the F-14 needs no formal introduction: featured in many famous movies, like Top Gun and The Hunt for Red October (to name just a couple), it is one of the most beloved and well recognised military fighter jets ever made.

    The F-14 made its maiden flight on 21st December 1970 and served as the US Navy's primary maritime air superiority fighter, well into the 2000's. It has also been featured in many arcade flight/fighter jet style of computer games, such as Ace Combat 6 & 7. With such a huge reputation and fanbase, my (and many other peoples') expectations were set extremely high for this one.

    Installation is straight forward: purchase and download the package (which comes in the form of an .exe file); and it will perform any available updates and install directly to your MSFS community folder. After the installation was complete, I chose my preferred livery (only 3 available at the time of writing this review), picked my desired runway and clicked fly.

    My oh my, looking at the Tomcat in external mode whilst sitting on my chosen runway, made my jaw literally drop to the floor - the external modelling of the F-14 is absolutely exquisite; with high levels of detailing and texturing throughout. You can even see the two pilots sitting in the cockpit of the aircraft - it all looks somewhat out of place in a simulator such as MSFS; but in the best way possible.

    DC Design - F-14 Tomcat

    The high level of quality continues into the cockpit. All the various banks of instruments and switches have an authentic weathered look about them, and it certainly conveys the impression of actually sitting in the cockpit of this iconic aircraft. The majority of the switches and buttons are thankfully operational, and as such, one could spend many hours simply flicking the switches on and off, just to see their effect on the aircraft and its systems.

    It's a step-up from similar fighter jet offerings that are found elsewhere for MSFS.

    DC Design - F-14 Tomcat     DC Design - F-14 Tomcat

    At this point, with not even a single glance at the included manual, I simply couldn't resist engaging full afterburner, releasing the parking brake, and taking this beauty up for a fly around.

    The roaring sound of the afterburner deserves a special mention here, as even when situated in the cockpit, the audio is highly satisfying. When viewing the F-14 in external mode, the camera actually seems to shake as you pan your view past the violent flames of the afterburner - fan service at its very best!

    Afterburner noise levels and effects, can literally make or break the jet aircraft experience, and I'm happy to report that the Tomcat simply aces this category, as I found it to be one of the most enjoyable features of this aircraft.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
      Next
    Pages: Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jkb24212

    New to FS2020 but NOT to FSX

    Thread Starter: jkb24212

    Certainly the interface is entirely different more so than I imagined. I managed to get over many of the endless camera views and other eyewash...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 04:51 PM Go to last post
    Honus

    Overland Simmer's Sky 747 Contact Points

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Hi, Does anyone have correct contact points for this model? The default ones seem way off and i can't seem to get the two outboard gear to sit...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:33 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    winter flight to Grenoble

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk0777 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr nice, all this snow jk0773 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ohoh, the weather is not getting any better.. jk0783...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:26 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 14

    Thread Starter: peer01

    12 from my favourites again, I hope you like them. Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:22 PM Go to last post