Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS

F-14 Tomcat Publisher: DC Designs

Review Author: James Huddison

$34.99

When I was approached and asked if I wanted to write a review for the F-14 Tomcat for MSFS, I was slightly hesitant. Call me old fashioned, but I generally prefer to fly military aircraft in dedicated military flight simulators, such as DCS World. But having heard good things about the Tomcat, I agreed to review it, and in hindsight, I absolutely made the right call!

Surely the F-14 needs no formal introduction: featured in many famous movies, like Top Gun and The Hunt for Red October (to name just a couple), it is one of the most beloved and well recognised military fighter jets ever made.

The F-14 made its maiden flight on 21st December 1970 and served as the US Navy's primary maritime air superiority fighter, well into the 2000's. It has also been featured in many arcade flight/fighter jet style of computer games, such as Ace Combat 6 & 7. With such a huge reputation and fanbase, my (and many other peoples') expectations were set extremely high for this one.

Installation is straight forward: purchase and download the package (which comes in the form of an .exe file); and it will perform any available updates and install directly to your MSFS community folder. After the installation was complete, I chose my preferred livery (only 3 available at the time of writing this review), picked my desired runway and clicked fly.

My oh my, looking at the Tomcat in external mode whilst sitting on my chosen runway, made my jaw literally drop to the floor - the external modelling of the F-14 is absolutely exquisite; with high levels of detailing and texturing throughout. You can even see the two pilots sitting in the cockpit of the aircraft - it all looks somewhat out of place in a simulator such as MSFS; but in the best way possible.

The high level of quality continues into the cockpit. All the various banks of instruments and switches have an authentic weathered look about them, and it certainly conveys the impression of actually sitting in the cockpit of this iconic aircraft. The majority of the switches and buttons are thankfully operational, and as such, one could spend many hours simply flicking the switches on and off, just to see their effect on the aircraft and its systems.

It's a step-up from similar fighter jet offerings that are found elsewhere for MSFS.

At this point, with not even a single glance at the included manual, I simply couldn't resist engaging full afterburner, releasing the parking brake, and taking this beauty up for a fly around.

The roaring sound of the afterburner deserves a special mention here, as even when situated in the cockpit, the audio is highly satisfying. When viewing the F-14 in external mode, the camera actually seems to shake as you pan your view past the violent flames of the afterburner - fan service at its very best!

Afterburner noise levels and effects, can literally make or break the jet aircraft experience, and I'm happy to report that the Tomcat simply aces this category, as I found it to be one of the most enjoyable features of this aircraft.