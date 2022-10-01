FlyByWire Simulations A32NX Stable Release v0.7.4

The team over at FlyByWire Simulations have released Stable Release v0.7.4 for their A32NX.

This release provides compatibility with the update for SU7 - 1.21.18.0. We've also included a few minor fixes to various features.

We were able to add intermediate support for aileron events using your keyboard, this should enable you to utilize keyboard to control the aircraft. We still highly recommend flying our aircraft with a yoke/stick.

NOTICE: This release does not contain our new custom FMS version 1 (cFMS v1).

Please use this version 0.7.4 if you wish to stay on the default FMS. We strongly recommend using Development and the new FMS unless the v0.7.0 base for third-party compatibility is needed.

