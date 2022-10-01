Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

It has been quiet in the past weeks - for a good reason: We're working on a new SAM extension: SAM GroundService.

All core functionalities are implemented as well as the first set of vehicles. Now it's about to create more variety by adding more regional vehicle sets with the help of our partner ShortFinal Design and configuring all aircraft (a ton of work).

There is no official feature list yet but here is what you can expect:

Custom animated ground service vehicles

Can be used at all airports

Is compatible with any SAM-driven jetway including WorldJetways

Vehicles have extended driving logic including collision protection, backup driving and cart trains

Vehicles will control aircraft doors if the aircraft allows it

Loading and unloading process will be handled automatically

Proper UI to set up all loading services (time depends on amount of load)

Simbrief weights can be imported

Loading affects aircraft weight in real time (instant loading available as well)

Some screen shots of our art assets docked to the new Threshold LevelUP 737-700NG. No release date yet but we'll let you know once we enter beta.

