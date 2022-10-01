  • Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-10-2022 12:11 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

    It has been quiet in the past weeks - for a good reason: We're working on a new SAM extension: SAM GroundService.

    All core functionalities are implemented as well as the first set of vehicles. Now it's about to create more variety by adding more regional vehicle sets with the help of our partner ShortFinal Design and configuring all aircraft (a ton of work).

    Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

    There is no official feature list yet but here is what you can expect:

    • Custom animated ground service vehicles
    • Can be used at all airports
    • Is compatible with any SAM-driven jetway including WorldJetways
    • Vehicles have extended driving logic including collision protection, backup driving and cart trains
    • Vehicles will control aircraft doors if the aircraft allows it
    • Loading and unloading process will be handled automatically
    • Proper UI to set up all loading services (time depends on amount of load)
    • Simbrief weights can be imported
    • Loading affects aircraft weight in real time (instant loading available as well)

    p>Some screen shots of our art assets docked to the new Threshold LevelUP 737-700NG. No release date yet but we'll let you know once we enter beta.

    Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

    Stairport Sceneries Announces SAM GroundService

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23634-IndiaFoxtEcho-F-35-Lightning-II-for-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: Charly#5258 Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    da42

    What Military airplane you like to fly?

    Thread Starter: da42

    What is your loved military airplane you like to fly in your simulator? F-16 Mig-21 A400

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 10:40 AM Go to last post
    MadMed

    MSFS2020 crashes at final approach

    Thread Starter: MadMed

    Hi. I'm new to the forum and I don't understand much of this whole environment, but I need help anyway. I play on PC, with the original version of...

    Last Post By: ofernandes99 Today, 09:59 AM Go to last post