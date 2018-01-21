IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.2 Released

Changelog v1.2.2Flight model tweaks, throttle lever fix and other improvements:
- Further tweaks to roll rate and pitch authority
- Fixed airspeed indicator colors (external view gauges)
- Improved catapult launch code (now with hold back functionality)
- Increased maximum HUD brightness for better daylight visibility
- Redone all thumbnails with the new capture tool
- Added reference to Asobo Common templates as workaround for generic throttle assignment not working
- Added catapult launch and recovery sound effects
- Updated marketplace product description
- Cleanup of unused code code and files
About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk
The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.
The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.
