IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.2 Released

Changelog v1.2.2

Further tweaks to roll rate and pitch authority

Fixed airspeed indicator colors (external view gauges)

Improved catapult launch code (now with hold back functionality)

Increased maximum HUD brightness for better daylight visibility

Redone all thumbnails with the new capture tool

Added reference to Asobo Common templates as workaround for generic throttle assignment not working

Added catapult launch and recovery sound effects

Updated marketplace product description

Cleanup of unused code code and files

Flight model tweaks, throttle lever fix and other improvements:

About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk

The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS

See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020