Canadian Xpress January Monthly Fly-In - Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, or simply Cabo, is a resort city at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. Rated as one of Mexico's top 5 tourist destinations, Cabo is known for its beaches, scuba diving locations, Balnearios, the sea arch El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, and marine life. The Los Cabos Corridor has become a heavily trafficked vacation destination for tourists, with numerous resorts and timeshares along the coast between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The waters around Cabo are home to marine wildlife including rays, sharks, mahi-mahi (dorado) and striped marlin.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday January 22nd, 2022 at 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2022 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from San Diego (KSAN) to Cabo San Lucas (MMSL).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.