  • Canadian Xpress January Monthly Fly-In - Cabo San Lucas

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-10-2022 11:00 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress January Monthly Fly-In - Cabo San Lucas

    Cabo San Lucas, or simply Cabo, is a resort city at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. Rated as one of Mexico's top 5 tourist destinations, Cabo is known for its beaches, scuba diving locations, Balnearios, the sea arch El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, and marine life. The Los Cabos Corridor has become a heavily trafficked vacation destination for tourists, with numerous resorts and timeshares along the coast between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The waters around Cabo are home to marine wildlife including rays, sharks, mahi-mahi (dorado) and striped marlin.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday January 22nd, 2022 at 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2022 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from San Diego (KSAN) to Cabo San Lucas (MMSL).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MadMed

    MSFS2020 crashes at final approach

    Thread Starter: MadMed

    Hi. I'm new to the forum and I don't understand much of this whole environment, but I need help anyway. I play on PC, with the original version of...

    Last Post By: ofernandes99 Today, 09:59 AM Go to last post
    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 09:33 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Another Milton Winner!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Lockheed PV-1 Vega Ventura! Had the PV-2 Harpoon, but, thought I would try this one. It's also a keeper! Thanks Milton! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 08:28 AM Go to last post
    ctaranovich

    Any payware aircraft for FSX anymore?

    Thread Starter: ctaranovich

    Forgive me if I missed the obvious, but does anyone sell payware aircraft for FSX anymore? I even did a google search and I couldn’t find anything. I...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:02 AM Go to last post