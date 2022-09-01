Arima Simulation - EPKT Katowice Int’l Airport for MSFS

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport (Polish: Katowice Airport im. Wojciecha Korfantego) (IATA: KTW, ICAO: EPKT) is an international airport, located in Pyrzowice, 30 km north of Katowice, Poland. The airport has the 4th-biggest annual passenger flow in Poland. Katowice Airport is the biggest Polish airport in terms of leisure traffic. It is also the second biggest airport in the country in terms of cargo traffic. It operates a variety of charter, regular and cargo flights. The airport has the tallest air traffic control tower in Poland.

Our group planned to release Katowice scenery for MSFS 2020 in order to give you very nice and realistic experience of flight during operation in this airport, accurate modeling of buildings, terminal, hangars with high resolution textures which designed based on best methods. Also taxiing on the designed ground poly wich is exactly as same as the real airport; for example accurate and realistic ground markings, taxi lines, aprons and taxiways (corrected ATC information of stands and taxiways and aprons) all of them are brought to you to have very enjoyable and real flight experience when using this airport as departure or destination airport.

Features

Highly detailed Katowice Airport design

Highly detailed airport terminal, buildings and installations including hangars and ground poly design

High resolution 4K and 2K PBR textures

Full airport layout redesigned (parking positions and taxiways as real world)

Realistic airport environment design

Full dynamic lighting and realistic night design

Accurate custom signs and ground markings

In order to achieve the best frame rates, you can choose your setup version based on your system config. There are two setup versions included in this product (2K version and 4K version).

Purchase Arima Simulation - EPKT Katowice Int’l Airport for MSFS