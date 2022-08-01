  • Taburet - Russia Roads MSFS Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-08-2022 02:17 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Russia Roads MSFS Released

    The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to show roads in the default VFR map. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways, primary, secondary, tertiary and trunk roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

    It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

    Purchase Taburet - Russia Roads MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: roads, russia, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    More in the Bahamas

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Whilst waiting for the snow to clear in Kentucky I'm taking a few trips locally. This one started at Grand Bahama International then to Deepwater...

    Last Post By: caphavoc Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    JK retro: Camouflage

    Thread Starter: jankees

    ss15272 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr a7019 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk8140 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr FX6984 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    Peachson1

    Latest update

    Thread Starter: Peachson1

    Where is it. Why do they make life difficult. I see nothing in the 'Shop" Why, if I can't find it/load it, does it stop me from flying my sim????

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 11:51 AM Go to last post
    leuen

    Unkown runway pavement

    Thread Starter: leuen

    Actually I'm backdating Algerian airfields as they could looked beginning the Sixties. According to the 'AERAD Flight Guide' of this time, several...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post