Taburet - Russia Roads MSFS Released

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and to show roads in the default VFR map. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways, primary, secondary, tertiary and trunk roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map.

It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly.

Purchase Taburet - Russia Roads MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020