France VFR Releases VFR France North-West for MSFS

France VFR Nord-Ouest MSFS is a pack bringing together in a single product all the elements and infrastructures necessary for practicing VFR flight in the North-West area of France.

The scenery features over 30 airports and airfields including photo-realistic buildings, extremely detailed ground textures and markings, entire fleets of static flying club planes and reworked vegetation placed with the utmost precision.

These platforms are of course not the only components of the product! You will also be able to enjoy a large number of remarkable objects, obstacles and VFR landmarks referenced by the SIA (Aeronautical Information Service), reworked ground textures and vegetation, the high voltage pylons network, thousands of wind turbines, castles, churches and many others things...

Features

28 enhanced airports and airfields with photo-realistic 3D modeling for some of them.

3 large military airports added (not existing in MSFS) with photo-realistic ground texture.

Detailed ground textures and markings.

Realistic static flying club airplanes on all the platforms.

Numerous animations and accurate details.

Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.

Realistic night lighting.

Photo-realistic areas reworked for 9 platforms including military surrounding areas (Angers, Belle-Ile, Dinard, Evreux, Landivisiau, Le Havre, Lorient, Saint-Nazaire and Vannes).

Main obstacles and VFR landmarks referenced by SIA (Aeronautical Information Servic) (about 400 obstacles and VFR lanmarks).

Main lighthouses and beacons (approximately 60 objects) including approximately 30 extremely detailed lighthouses.

Marinas and moorings with pleasure boats (about 200 sites) on the entire scenery.

Numerous remarkable objects (5200 antennas, 6400 castle, 2400 water towers, 7200 churches, 1700 wind turbines, 5400 industrial tanks, 15800 green houses, 440 high voltage transformers, 3300 silos and agricultural tanks, 150 plaice huts...).

Electrical pylons network (63kV to 400kV) including security altitude day/night markings.

Roads and highways signs (about 13000 signs) on the main road network.

Railroad pylons near airports and airfields platforms.

Campsites near airports and airfields platforms.

Coastline and main rivers partially cleaned of excess vegetation.

Railroad and electrical networks cleaned of excess vegetation.

Compatible with all of our others product range.

SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

