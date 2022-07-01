Just Flight Development Update For Upcoming F28 For MSFS

Here's our first Development Update of the New Year for the F28.

Development work on the aircraft visuals (models, textures, animations and liveries) is pretty much complete now and is undergoing testing, alongside the flight dynamics for each of the four variants (-1000 to -4000).

Systems coding and an extensive custom Wwise sound set are now in progress and we'll be sharing previews of those in the coming months as we work towards the release later this year.

Enjoy these latest shots!

The Fokker F28 Fellowship is a twin-engined, short-range jet airliner designed and built by Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker. On 9 May 1967, the prototype F28-1000 conducted its maiden flight. Following its entry to service, Fokker developed multiple variants of the F28; one model, the F28-2000, featured an extended fuselage that could accommodate up to 79 passengers. A major revision was the F28-4000, which was powered by quieter Rolls-Royce Spey 555-15H engines, a redesigned cockpit, and a modified wing, and had a further increased seating capacity up to 85 passengers. During 1987, production of the type was terminated in favour of two newer derivatives, the Fokker 70 and the larger Fokker 100.

