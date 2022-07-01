  • Just Flight Development Update For Upcoming F28 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2022 05:16 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Development Update For Upcoming F28 For MSFS

    Here's our first Development Update of the New Year for the F28.

    Development work on the aircraft visuals (models, textures, animations and liveries) is pretty much complete now and is undergoing testing, alongside the flight dynamics for each of the four variants (-1000 to -4000).

    Systems coding and an extensive custom Wwise sound set are now in progress and we'll be sharing previews of those in the coming months as we work towards the release later this year.

    Enjoy these latest shots!

    Just Flight Fokker F28 For MSFS

    Just Flight Fokker F28 For MSFS

    Just Flight Fokker F28 For MSFS

    Just Flight Fokker F28 For MSFS

    The Fokker F28 Fellowship is a twin-engined, short-range jet airliner designed and built by Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker. On 9 May 1967, the prototype F28-1000 conducted its maiden flight. Following its entry to service, Fokker developed multiple variants of the F28; one model, the F28-2000, featured an extended fuselage that could accommodate up to 79 passengers. A major revision was the F28-4000, which was powered by quieter Rolls-Royce Spey 555-15H engines, a redesigned cockpit, and a modified wing, and had a further increased seating capacity up to 85 passengers. During 1987, production of the type was terminated in favour of two newer derivatives, the Fokker 70 and the larger Fokker 100.

    Source
    Just Flight Shows Off Fokker F28 for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Long Covid and the Freedom of Flight

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23519-Long-Covid-and-the-Freedom-of-Flight

    Last Post By: toftedal Today, 05:43 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Grumman Goose updated

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    A new version (v0.9.9) is available here: https://flightsim.to/file/19718/grumman-goose-g21a-redux-ii Seems to be "almost complete", anyway updated...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 05:42 PM Go to last post
    baronfritz

    Honeycomb Bravo in FS2004

    Thread Starter: baronfritz

    Hello,after being on various waiting lists for nearly a year,I finally was able to purchase the impressive Honeycomb Bravo Throttle.However after...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 05:01 PM Go to last post
    Peachson1

    Latest update

    Thread Starter: Peachson1

    Where is it. Why do they make life difficult. I see nothing in the 'Shop" Why, if I can't find it/load it, does it stop me from flying my sim????

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 04:50 PM Go to last post