  SimWorks Studios 2022 Roadmap

    As promised earlier, it is time to announce our 2022 roadmap! Keep in mind that this is the "best case scenario", issues can crop up and lead to things being pushed back due to various reasons. So let's begin!

    #1 priority is fixing our web site. The Kodiak's release stretched the limits of our web site beyond our expectations by approximately 5x. That means that we cannot release updates to the product, the floatplane or any other high-demand aircraft before migrating to a new server. Now that everyone is back, we are going through specifications and offers to be able to make an educated decision and migrate to a new server that should handle demand better. We want this to be done within January.

    #2 the RV-14: the art side is complete and code work is expected to be done any day now. The flight model is in a very good state. Sounds are here and at a very good stage, with fine tuning and AI being the last things due for this task. We are working towards a February release, barring any unforeseen problems. The RV-14 will be followed by the RV-10 later this year, with the RV-8 and RV-7 in late 2022 or early 2023.

    #3 the Kodiak: The flight model of the floatplane is progressing well and the wheeled variant is being touched up too. The only task left is to code the gear warning lights to function like the real thing and re-work the soundset for hydroplaning sounds. Both planes will be updated in parallel and be on par with regards to fixes and features. The Kodiak update and Floatplane release are tentatively scheduled for February.

    #4 Pilatus PC-12: We recently signed a licensing agreement with Pilatus Aircraft to bring their PC-12 to Microsoft Flight Simulator! Our current plan is to make two PC-12 releases: one will be the PC-12/47 which will come with a mixed glass/steam cockpit. Our goal is to have the aircraft out towards the middle of the year, built to the same standard as the Kodiak. The second would be the Pilatus PC-12NG with a fully-fledged custom glass cockpit, but due to the code work required, this is going to come in 2023.

    All our aircraft will benefit from gradual updates and improvements we will be doing to the Kodiaks, as we learn more about MSFS' SDK and work around its limitations.

    There are another two airframes that we are looking to bring into MSFS under our banner before and after the PC-12, but we will withhold their names until we are better prepared to reveal them.

