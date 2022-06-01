MSFS 2020 Sim Update 7 Released

Sim Update 7 (January Build 1.21.18.0) is now available on PC (MS Store and Steam) and Xbox.

Release Notes 1.21.18.0

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Weather

Improved management of high proximity METARs to avoid hard weather transitions

Fixed abnormal temperatures above FL450

Fixed custom weather preset save data

Live Weather clouds on ground should now be displayed as fog

Rain and fog now correctly receive shadows from clouds above

Fixed "10SM" metar visibility

Fixed live weather refering to AMSL instead of AGL

VR

Fixed the issue that prevented interactions with the toolbar in VR

Added some of the VR controller specific controls (e.g. switch between proxi and raycast modes) that were not available in the binding menu

Fixed the rotate and drag buttons that did not respond well with WMR VR controllers

VR controllers are now working when using Legacy cockpit interaction system

Peripherals

TrackIR support has been fixed

Fixed unable to pan / drag WorldMap using a custom mouse profile. Add a slot in Control Menu

Planes

Fixed HUD shader support for for 3rd party planes

Fixed Reverse Throttle

Fixed livery overriding mechanism for WASM modules

Fixed glass cockpit remains off when starting from cold & dark for the Volocity

Fixed white rendering of the Copilot HUD in the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

World

Fixed an issue where roads could blink

Fixed color banding introduced in Sim update 5

Reno

Performance optimization for Reno multiplayer races

Reno stands are no longer misplaced during RTC

Fixed "Too high" notification when starting a time trial

UI

Assistances preferences should no longer be set to Easy without user's input

Localization update across all supported languages

SDK

Fixed crash when loading a project

Fixed aircraft no longer compiles because of glTF errors

Fixed game crashing when trying to add a PaintedHatchedArea in the Scenery editor

Changed "Parking not linked to the main graph" to warning

Fixed disabled interactions with the sim when Aircraft Editor is open

Ignore null-size flags file (avoids invalid materials)

Fixed newly created project XML file path in PackageBuilder

Navigation

New AIRAC cycle 2113 is now available

Source