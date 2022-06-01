  • MSFS 2020 Sim Update 7 Released

    MSFS 2020 Sim Update 7 Released

    Sim Update 7 (January Build 1.21.18.0) is now available on PC (MS Store and Steam) and Xbox.

    Release Notes 1.21.18.0

    If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title's performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

    Stability

    • Several crashes have been fixed across the title

    Weather

    • Improved management of high proximity METARs to avoid hard weather transitions
    • Fixed abnormal temperatures above FL450
    • Fixed custom weather preset save data
    • Live Weather clouds on ground should now be displayed as fog
    • Rain and fog now correctly receive shadows from clouds above
    • Fixed "10SM" metar visibility
    • Fixed live weather refering to AMSL instead of AGL

    VR

    • Fixed the issue that prevented interactions with the toolbar in VR
    • Added some of the VR controller specific controls (e.g. switch between proxi and raycast modes) that were not available in the binding menu
    • Fixed the rotate and drag buttons that did not respond well with WMR VR controllers
    • VR controllers are now working when using Legacy cockpit interaction system

    Peripherals

    • TrackIR support has been fixed
    • Fixed unable to pan / drag WorldMap using a custom mouse profile. Add a slot in Control Menu

    Planes

    • Fixed HUD shader support for for 3rd party planes
    • Fixed Reverse Throttle
    • Fixed livery overriding mechanism for WASM modules
    • Fixed glass cockpit remains off when starting from cold & dark for the Volocity
    • Fixed white rendering of the Copilot HUD in the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

    World

    • Fixed an issue where roads could blink
    • Fixed color banding introduced in Sim update 5

    Reno

    • Performance optimization for Reno multiplayer races
    • Reno stands are no longer misplaced during RTC
    • Fixed "Too high" notification when starting a time trial

    UI

    • Assistances preferences should no longer be set to Easy without user's input
    • Localization update across all supported languages

    SDK

    • Fixed crash when loading a project
    • Fixed aircraft no longer compiles because of glTF errors
    • Fixed game crashing when trying to add a PaintedHatchedArea in the Scenery editor
    • Changed "Parking not linked to the main graph" to warning
    • Fixed disabled interactions with the sim when Aircraft Editor is open
    • Ignore null-size flags file (avoids invalid materials)
    • Fixed newly created project XML file path in PackageBuilder

    Navigation

    • New AIRAC cycle 2113 is now available

    Source

