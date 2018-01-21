Just Flight Releases Real Taxiways For Europe MSFS

From Developer Black Square we bring you Real Taxiways Europe. This new EUROPE edition of Real Taxiways includes 1,165 airports in 40 countries updated with 41,500+ taxiway signs.
The USA & EUROPE BUNDLE gives a substantial saving and includes all the content of the new Europe add-on PLUS all the content from the Real Taxiways USA - Class B, C, D & Non-towered Airports package which went on sale in August 2021.
These Real Taxiways expandions for MSFS will greatly enhance many aspects of navigating the relevant default airports, adding a full complement of accurately placed real-world taxiway signs, with many new sign types and new sign textures. Signs are also more readable from the cockpit without zooming in.
Pricing:
Real Taxiways Europe For Microsoft Flight Simulator
£26.99 / €33.95 / $39.99
Real Taxiways USA And Europe Bundle For Microsoft Flight Simulator £29.99 / €37.95 / $44.99