  • M'M Simulations Announces New Lower Scenery Prices

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-06-2022 10:46 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    M'M Simulations Announces New Lower Scenery Prices

    As M'M Simulations, we are moving to a fixed price application starting from 2020. We have two different pricing options, International and Regional.

    In line with this situation, the prices are as follows.

    International Airports: $17.00 USD

    • LTBJ Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport
    • LYPG Podgorica Airport
    • LTBS Dalaman International Airport
    • ESKN Stockholm Skavsta Airport

    Regional Airports: $13.00 USD

    • LECH Castellion-Costa Azahar Airport
    • LSGK Gstaad-Saanen Airport
    • LSZR St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport
    • EDQD Bayreuth Airport
    • EFIV Ivala Airport

    The price of all our X-Plane 11 products will be $10 USD.

    If you have any questions, we are ready to answer.

    Shop M'M Simulations at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. MSFS,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Joop Kruize

    Follow the Colorado River from its source to Grand Canyons and to the ocean

    Thread Starter: Joop Kruize

    My publications CRT Part 1, the journey from an airport near Denver to Page Municipal Airport, is in FlightGear: May 3, '21. "Follow the Colorado...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 11:49 AM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Version 1.21.18.0 (Current SU7 beta build) goes live January 6th at 1600Z

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    "Release notes will remain the same but will be posted again tomorrow when the update is live for your convenience. This build resolves a number of...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    mcholly

    Any unusual experiences in flying. (real life)

    Thread Starter: mcholly

    Has anyone ever had a strange experience while flying in real life? Either as a passenger or pilot. As a pilot, I have only had an engine fuel pump...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post
    PEIRascal

    Has anyone used FSX on Windows 11 yet?

    Thread Starter: PEIRascal

    Good day good flight sim people. My sim computer (specs in sig) died and I will be getting a new one under warranty (long story). I am sure it...

    Last Post By: PEIRascal Today, 10:07 AM Go to last post