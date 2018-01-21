M'M Simulations Announces New Lower Scenery Prices

As M'M Simulations, we are moving to a fixed price application starting from 2020. We have two different pricing options, International and Regional.

In line with this situation, the prices are as follows.

International Airports: $17.00 USD

LTBJ Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport

LYPG Podgorica Airport

LTBS Dalaman International Airport

ESKN Stockholm Skavsta Airport

Regional Airports: $13.00 USD

LECH Castellion-Costa Azahar Airport

LSGK Gstaad-Saanen Airport

LSZR St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport

EDQD Bayreuth Airport

EFIV Ivala Airport

The price of all our X-Plane 11 products will be $10 USD.

If you have any questions, we are ready to answer.

Shop M'M Simulations at the FlightSim.Com Store