M'M Simulations Announces New Lower Scenery Prices

As M'M Simulations, we are moving to a fixed price application starting from 2020. We have two different pricing options, International and Regional.
In line with this situation, the prices are as follows.
International Airports: $17.00 USD
- LTBJ Izmir Adnan Menderes International Airport
- LYPG Podgorica Airport
- LTBS Dalaman International Airport
- ESKN Stockholm Skavsta Airport
Regional Airports: $13.00 USD
- LECH Castellion-Costa Azahar Airport
- LSGK Gstaad-Saanen Airport
- LSZR St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport
- EDQD Bayreuth Airport
- EFIV Ivala Airport
The price of all our X-Plane 11 products will be $10 USD.
If you have any questions, we are ready to answer.