RonTom: Tuscany Italy

Tuscany, Italy By Ron B and Tom O

Depending on who you read, the most critical years were 1420 - 1450. That was the time ... that was the start of when humanity, well ... the Western World (Europe technically), began hoisting themselves OUT of the dark ages. It was the age of enlightenment; a time when visionaries and scientists and even priests began looking at new ways of thinking, new technology and new ways of building and travelling and communicating and even new music. And it all started (some would argue this point) in Italy.

So, since the "RonTom Adventures" series is all about taking you to some Real-World Locations that you may actually want to visit, I thought that this would be a fun place to have on the list (additionally, I've recently returned from Florence so ... there is that too.)

As fate would have it, one town would become the HUB ... The center of this Renaissance. Famous names like Michelangelo and Medici and DaVinci and others gathered here; I can tell you, there is an entire block in the city of Florence, with marble statues dedicated to SOME of the GREAT MINDS of the mid-15th century.

Perhaps what let's do is I'll tell you a bit about Florence and Tom can tell you a bit about what to see while you're in Florence. Florence (as a city) dates back to the B.C. era, founded as a Roman Military Colony. During its >1,400 year history the city has been a Republic, a seat of the Duchy of Tuscany, and a Capital of Italy! Florence (or Firenze) finally grew into its own during the (mainly) 15th century when, (as noted above) many residents of the town built fame and fortune in the areas of Finance, Learning / Teaching and especially in the Arts.

Today, Florence Italy is a city of over 707,000 residents (metro) in Central-Northern Italy, nestled into the Tuscan hills and straddling the Arno River.

Whether you are shopping along the Ponte Vecchio or seeking out good Italian cooking, there is still an artsy and historic "feel" to the narrow streets and scenic byways of this city.

I arrived into Florence via high-speed train but you may rather fly (or fly the sim) into the challenging runway at Florence:

I've heard that the connections are in some ways easier if you take the train to Pisa and then fly from there. Regardless, there will be plenty to see in and around Tuscany and I'd encourage you to take your time and really, have a good look around.