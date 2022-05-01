  • Aerosoft Announces Twin Otter Release Date

    Aerosoft Announces Twin Otter Release Date

    The Twin Otter for MSFS 2020 will include thirteen models:

    • DHC6-100 Floats Passenger (Westcoast Air C-FGQH)
    • DHC6-100 Wheels Cargo (Norway Airforce MXJ_67-062)
    • DHC6-100_Wheels Passenger (Fuerza Aerea de chile 940)
    • DHC6-300 Amphibian Passenger (Viking Air N153QS)
    • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger (Trans Maldivian 8Q-TJM)
    • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger Short Nose (Trans Maldivian 8Q-MAV)
    • DHC6-300 Ski Cargo (British Antarctica Survey VP-FBB)
    • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Cargo (Air Inuit C-GKCJ)
    • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Passenger (Norlandair TF-NLC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 3 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 4 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Skydiver (Perris Valley Skydiving N-708PV)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Passenger (Solomons Airline H4-FNT)

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada, which produced the aircraft from 1965 to 1988; Viking Air purchased the type certificate, then restarted production in 2008. The aircraft's fixed tricycle undercarriage, STOL capabilities, twin turboprop engines and high rate of climb have made it a successful commuter passenger airliner as well as a cargo and medical evacuation aircraft. In addition, the Twin Otter has been popular with commercial skydiving operations and is used by the United States Army Parachute Team and the United States Air Force's 98th Flying Training Squadron.

