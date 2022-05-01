Nimbus Simulation Studios 2022 Development Update

Almost a year ago we published the 2021 roadmap. We where pretty confident of achieving it but unfortunately life had other plans for us. One of the Nimbus team members passed away, it was very unexpected and extremely sad. It really affected us on a personal level and we had to take a break.

2021 also gave us the opportunity to participate in a new project for a real aircraft company. This will allow us to create more realistic flight models and experiences for the simulator; more information on this soon.

We have a lot of catch up to do, but we are very close to release KIAD and a few months after that the other airports we announced one year ago. The military UH-1 will also receive an update, not only fixing some bugs but adding more functionality; some fun functionality.

We really expect to have several releases this year and maybe bring a few surprises.

To all of you who like our products and had supported us during the years, my most sincere apologies for the delays and lack of information.

We are now back on track and here are some images showing how close we are to finish KIAD.

