  • Taburet - Spain DEM High Resolution MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-04-2022 07:02 PM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Spain DEM High Resolution MSFS

    Covers the whole of Spain. High resolution data has been used to shape Spain in MSFS to a resolution of 10 m. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons and runways, to ensure compatibility with default airports.

    This package adds elevation points to the terrain by building a more detailed mesh. Each place where the lines intersect has a specified altitude and from this data the simulator draws all mountains, hills and valleys that you see. This is a highly detailed scenery adjustment of MSFS graphic settings for best display results and performance might be required.

    Canary and Balearic Islands included. Compatible with Canary Islands and Balearic 5 m packages.

    Purchase Taburet - Spain DEM High Resolution MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: dem, mesh, spain, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Winter get away to Grand Bahama Airport MYGF

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Kinda drab and boring in Kentucky so I thought about a trip featured in a AOPA publication. They suggest a flight from Fort Lauderdale (KFXE) to...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Canyon flying

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Urban canyons that is.. jk0170 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk0193 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk0181 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk0182 by...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 06:51 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Paris Orly Cloudy-Bright

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Paris Orly Cloudy-Bright...my favorite MSFS2020 Airport due to the great textures and impressive static aircraft. This is followed by Drzewiecki...

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 06:01 PM Go to last post
    LeonZitron

    moving the earth while planning a flight

    Thread Starter: LeonZitron

    Hi I used to be able to left-click and "move" around the globe in the flight planning section of MSFS. Now the left-clicking doesnt do anything....

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 06:00 PM Go to last post