Announcing The Pilot Club

    The Pilot Club

    Hello, fellow flightsimmers! I am very excited to share with you one of the fastest growing communities in flight simulation. Founded in April 2021, The Pilot Club is a free flightsim community with over 750 flightsim aviators of all skill levels, as well as real-world pilots, and air traffic controllers.

    The Pilot Club is for those who are passionate about aviation. Our primary goal is to provide a supportive environment for flightsim enthusiasts to thrive, fly, connect, and make new friends. To achieve that, we conduct scheduled group flights, which are listed in our Dispatch on the web site and in Discord server. If you like to fly airliners or bizjets - we have flights for you! Like to explore flying GA VFR? We got you covered! Some of our flights are hybrid, allowing both airliners and GA to fly into a designated facility. We also have a monthly World Tour flights, Challenge flights, Explorer series flights, and more, giving you more things to try, learn, and experience!

    Being an official VATSIM partner allows us to coordinate ATC coverage for our group flights and host co-op events with various facilities, adding to the realism and enjoyment of flight simulation.

    Big part of flight simulation is training. Our Training Program provides necessary training for folks of all skill levels on topics such as VATSIM, aircraft operation, flight planning, aviation weather, charts, and more. In 2022, we anticipate being approved as an ATO (Authorized Training Organization) with VATSIM. Being an ATO will allow us to conduct training and give out P-ratings right within the Club environment. Learning never stops, and we are excited about being able to train sim pilots in the Club.

    For those looking for more structure and a purpose for your flights, we recently launched a virtual airline called TPC Charters. The VA utilizes OnAir platform, providing a realistic experience for pilots flying for a small airline. If you are interested in having assigned flight jobs, want a bit more structure and being part of VA - TPC Charters is the place for you! With friendly and attentive management team, you will feel like you belong and have a purpose for your flights, while being a part of something special!

    When not flying, our members connect on Discord to share experiences, discuss flightsim topics, and participate in Club's social events such as Townhalls, Giveaways, and Trivia Nights. At TPC - we have something for everybody.

    Our friendly and supportive staff focuses on providing a small-club feel, where everyone feels welcome. We answer questions about flightsim and aviation, troubleshoot issues, and generally try to help folks enjoy the flightsim hobby. We are a very diverse group without strict membership requirements. Additionally, you can fly our group flights on any simulator. We are all-inclusive, friendly, and caring - that's what attracts flightsim enthusiasts to the Club. We are building a special place together.

    If you are looking to be a part of a fastest growing flightsim community, join us and Let's Fly!

    thepilotclub.org

