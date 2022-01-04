  • OBD Software Updates Wings Over Flanders Fields

    Happy New Year 2022 to all!

    Today to celebrate the New Year we have released an update for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II to bring it to V1.19. This update has quite a few good new improvements and fixes, so well worth checking out.

    Please see the WOFF BH&H II download page on our web site for more information, or to download.

    WOFF BH&H II CHANGE LOG:

    Version 1.19 4 January 2022

    1. Changed weather cloud system to reduce the frequency of dark and light clouds being mixed.
    2. Aircraft stats page is now a window, not full-screen.
    3. Revised City Surrounds and City Center alpha masks.
    4. Revised Vehicle lighting.
    5. Revised Saturated clouds and cloud lighting.
    6. Revised Sea Bias and fixed an issue in Facility Lighting.
    7. German fighters will no longer engage, and will break off a fight if too far over enemy territory (2km) in campaign mode Note: AC will always defend themselves if attacked!
    8. Allied fighters will no longer engage, and will break off a fight if too far over enemy territory (7km) in campaign mode Note: AC will always defend themselves if attacked!
    9. AI fighters will no longer attack landing AC for fear of ground guns, nor will they pursue enemies deep into enemy territory if they are running.
    10. Improved 'go home descend' altitude validity checks.
    11. Improved AI Ground avoidance in hilly terrain.
    12. Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause damaged AC to circle 'endlessly' in GA mode.
    13. Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause GA mode to affect ground strafing and or balloon attack.
    14. Fixed an issue at certain airfields that caused AI to collide with trees in proximity to the landing area.
    15. Progressive AC system damage is now a function of AC speed where applicable.
    16. Improved thunderstorm sounds (thanks to Creaghorn).

    This patch of course also includes all previous updates, so you only ever need the latest update to be fully up to date.

    Remember, if you use MODS in your install, then please uninstall them before installing the patch. Also do not necessarily re-enable them.

