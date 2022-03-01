  • IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-03-2022 05:57 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

    It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

    The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

    • Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities
    • Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research
    • Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators
    • Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35
    • Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data
    • STOVL capabilities for the F-35B
    • Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)
    • Sound package based on real world recordings

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:

    • RADAR
    • DAS
    • EOTS/TFLIR
    • RWR
    • Sensor fusion

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020
    See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    What in the world - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS Orbx

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 07:49 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    In Tasmainia it's summer!

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Kinda tired of the funky weather in the Northern Hemisphere, I took a few fights in Tasmania today. I used the little airport called YMLT which is...

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 07:06 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Why Can't We Make Time Stand Still?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Sometimes, when I need to do something else mid-flight, I hit ESC, then ALT + Enter to go to Windows mode and minimize MSFS. Then I can do other...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 06:15 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Lucky shot

    Thread Starter: peer01

    I refound this pic: I tried out this Japanese Kawanishi H8K2 somewhere near PNG years ago, and when I sorted out the pics, this one surprised me. I...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:11 PM Go to last post