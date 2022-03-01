The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.
It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.
The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.
Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:
- Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities
- Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research
- Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators
- Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35
- Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data
- STOVL capabilities for the F-35B
- Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)
- Sound package based on real world recordings
NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:
- RADAR
- DAS
- EOTS/TFLIR
- RWR
- Sensor fusion
Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020
See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020