Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world's most secure airport. The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture. A custom animated jetway system for all gates additionally brings the airport to life.

Features

Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout

Full dynamic lighting

Custom animated jetway system for all gates

Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures

High resolution (20cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures

Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors

Static airplane on apron (old EL AL 777)

Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

