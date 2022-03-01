  • Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-03-2022 04:05 PM  Number of Views: 25  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world's most secure airport. The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

    The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture. A custom animated jetway system for all gates additionally brings the airport to life.

    Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout
    • Full dynamic lighting
    • Custom animated jetway system for all gates
    • Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures
    • High resolution (20cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures
    • Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors
    • Static airplane on apron (old EL AL 777)
    • Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

    Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Mega Airport Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020

    Purchase Aerosoft Airport - Mega Ben Gurion For MSFS 2020
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    In Tasmainia it's summer!

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Kinda tired of the funky weather in the Northern Hemisphere, I took a few fights in Tasmania today. I used the little airport called YMLT which is...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:29 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Past Prop Post Outtakes #3

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    What in the world - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS Orbx

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:17 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post