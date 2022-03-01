  • Taburet - Spain Waterflow for MSFS

    Taburet - Spain Waterflow for MSFS

    Streamflow, or channel runoff, is the flow of water in streams, rivers, and other channels, and is a major element of the water cycle. Waterflow expands the default rivers and lakes with smaller sidestreams. The record of flow over time is called a hydrograph. The way MSFS terrain looks as we see it is because of water flowing over the terrain.

    This scenery adds those water features that have shaped terrains all around the world. These are visible mostly everywhere you fly; they reflect sun light and they are also visible on aircraft terrain maps. Connecting lakes and rivers through small to medium size streams.

    Version 1.2 - Introduces textured water streams for better realism and improved visibility.

