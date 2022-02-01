  • Tutorial: IFR Clearances Explained

    IFR Clearances Explained - Five Clearances with Real Air Traffic Controllers

    If you're an instrument student or a newly rated IFR pilot and IFR clearances are intimidating, this video will show the basics of an IFR clearance and make them a little bit easier to copy and understand. This video shows how to copy clearances with and without using CRAFT. I recommend NOT using the CRAFT acronym after the format is understood as shown in the video. Clearances are requested from Clearance Delivery, Ground, and (simulated) over the phone at a non-towered airport where a clearance void time would be received.

    This video shows the basics of IFR clearances. Current and former Air Traffic Controllers read five different IFR clearances ranging from easy to difficult. There are clearances that are cleared as filed, partial full route, full route, and clearances at non-towered airports with a clearance void time. The goal of this video is to explain the basic concepts of an IFR clearance, the differences between types of clearances, and most of all, for instrument students to be able to practice writing IFR clearances read by Air Traffic Controllers.

    The same concepts apply to requesting, copying, and reading back an IFR clearance for those using live ATC services on Microsoft Flight Simulator such as VATSIM and PilotEdge.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

