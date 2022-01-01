Alkee Creations - VEPT Patna Airport For MSFS 2020 Released

Welcome everyone to yet another Indian airport for MSFS made by me, Abhijit Anil (Alkee) who made a freeware VABB airport for MSFS and took this big step to make a payware airport without compromising the quality and adding some good crazy realistic details to the airport.

Jayaprakash Narayan Airport is an international airport located in Patna, the state capital of Bihar in India. It is named after independence activist Jayprakash Narayan. It is classified as a restricted international airport due to its short runway. It is the 9th busiest airport in India, and the annual passenger traffic increased in the year 2020-21.

To meet demand, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working to expand and modernize airport infrastructure. The airport is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion project that is due to be completed in 2023. In addition to this, the AAI has proposed to develop a civil enclave at Bihta Air Force Station to serve as the second airport for Patna.

Features

Animated Indian train with a closeby modeled station

Interior modeled terminal

Modeled the entrance of the patna

PBR textures for most of the models

Few memes (don't take it personally just for laugh only)

Modeled the nearby aviation college

Made boundary and reworked the surrounding area

Accurate ground detailing

Taxi signs and taxiways are assigned according to real world charts

Wind sock position accurate to real world

