Gift Guide: Drzewiecki Design - UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo MSFS

Introduction

Hello again everyone, my name is Jay (AKA MrYorkiesWorld) with yet another product review for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Today I'm going to be reviewing Drzewiecki Design - Moscow UUEE for MSFS.

I'd like to thank my good friend Dom Smith over at FlightSim.Com for providing a copy of this scenery for me to review. It's probably one of the bigger sceneries that I've reviewed so far with a lot of complexity to it, and I'm very excited to get into things and to tell you about this awesome piece of scenery.

About The Airport

Moscow UUEE is currently the busiest airport in Russia, and the fifth busiest airport in Europe with around six or seven terminals in total. You'll find both cargo flights and passenger flights travelling to and from many places around the world, including places such as Spain, Amsterdam and even New York.

The airport can be accessed via road, rail, and bus, and even has its own underground Automated Passenger Transportation System which lets you get to and from the different terminals in the airport itself. This system isn't just limited to passengers however - there is also a separate tunnel underground used for Automated Baggage Transport.

The airport itself was opened on the 11th of August 1959, and in 2017, the airport handled over 40 million passengers, and over 308,000 aircraft movements.

Features, Graphics And Modelling

So, jumping into the simulator, let's look at some of the visuals in this awesome piece of scenery. Many of the images I've captured are in 1080p, although I will also try to include some 4K screen shots of the scenery as they really help bring out those additional details that are included.

The terminal buildings are well modelled, and the textures seem to be spot on. They look good, are clear and sharp, and they seem to match up pretty well with what you'd see in the real world, which is always nice to see. Obviously, I'm using the latest version of the sim with Sim Update 5 and Hotfix 2, and for the most part the graphics and textures look really good.

In terms of official information from Drzewiecki Design, we have the following important points:

High quality model of UUEE Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow

Extensive though performance-friendly interior modelling at most terminal buildings, control towers and hangars

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

High-definition mesh including exact runway profile

A variety of static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom animated jetways, animated trains, 3D people

Having flown in and around this airport in the sim for quite some time, I can verify that the modelling of UUEE is indeed very high quality, and the runway profile appears to be perfectly in-line with that of its real-world counterpart. The dynamic lights and PBR materials seem accurate, and the night textures are truly amazing and very realistic.