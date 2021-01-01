Just Flight BAe-146 WIP Preview Flight

Just Flight BAe-146 WIP Preview Flight By thecorporatepilotdad

Just Flight BAe 146 (WIP) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The flight is from Aspen, Colorado to Denver, Colorado. Scenes are cut from a few flights (and a low pass and climb out in the opposite direction of takeoff) and during different times of the day to show different effects. This add-on aircraft is a WORK IN PROGRESS.

The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2001. Manufacture by Avro International Aerospace of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.

The plane has been under development by Just Flight for a while now, with them offering regular updates on its progress:

Just Flight Video Shows 146 Professional Interior Lighting

Just Flight Releases WIP Pictures Of 146 Professional MSFS

Just Flight 146 Professional MSFS Dev Page Now Live

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.