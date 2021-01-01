  • Taburet - UK / Ireland / Faroe Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-31-2021 04:46 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - UK / Ireland / Faroe Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 40 m; this means trees up to 20 m into the sea and up to 20 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees. Most of all misplaced autogen trees hanging from cliffs are now removed; trees hanging or small rocky islands where no trees exist are also removed along with all trees within the area of action of this mod.

    Testing shows that around 90 to 95% of all misplaced coastline trees are now removed. It is a very light mod with negligible frame rate impact, at the same time offering better visibility of terrain features when flying along coastlines.

    Purchase Taburet - UK / Ireland / Faroe Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: taburet, trees

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jlbelard

    Bush Trips.. where are they in Fs2020?

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    Just downloaded 2 bush trips from Flightsim.to, one called Serengeti, the other Brownsville Imperial. They say after unzipping to put the folders in...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 05:14 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlightSim Community Survey 2021 Results Released

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23620-FlightSim-Community-Survey-2021-Results-Released

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 05:07 PM Go to last post
    tgl333

    Addon Aircraft Load Model But No Textures -- HELP!

    Thread Starter: tgl333

    I just installed a few IRIS and other freeware aircraft for FSX. The gray models show up in FSX but there's no paint jobs! I looked at the...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 05:02 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Auntie Ju in PNG

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk13074 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk13075 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk13086 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk13093 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post