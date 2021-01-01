  • Gift Guide: Just Flight - Air Hauler 2

    Air Hauler 2

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Introduction

    Capitalising on their previous Air Hauler product, Air Hauler 2 has introduced several new features that can now be experienced within all the latest generation of flight simulators. Notable changes now include the options for passenger and cargo flights, plus flight crew training.

    Just Flight - Air Hauler 2     Just Flight - Air Hauler 2

    Starting Your Own Airline (Setup)

    To begin with of course you need to get set up. I found this to be an easy and straight forward procedure as there were prompts throughout the whole process. You can even upload your own logo and make your own ICAO code.

    After choosing a name, you then had to choose a difficulty level, which directly changes your aircraft and reputation score. Not all the features are available at a lower reputation score, so it was recommended that I select the 'Easy Pax' mode as this had a reputation score of 60%, which automatically unlocks all the features and had the most assets.

    There is also a 'Career' mode, and I liked how realistic it was in the sense that you only started out with a Cessna 172 aircraft, 20% reputation, and only £250,000. This meant it would take a lot longer to generate the capital required for expansion. You could also take out loans up to a maximum of around 10 million pounds.

    Aircraft

    When it came to acquiring aircraft, you had the option of both leasing and purchasing them. In regard to the former, you had the options of acquiring them brand new, or second hand. Leasing however was a bit of a disappointment in that you were only able to dry-lease an aircraft.

    Dry leasing is the term given when you simply hire an aircraft, with the opposite being wet-leasing where you acquire not only the aircraft (for a specific time frame) but also the crew and other amenities. This is a vital feature that I would have liked to have seen Just Flight include as this is a lifesaver for startups as it helps to save money with crew training.

    Just Flight - Air Hauler 2

    Type Rating

    Flight crew training is required just like in real life, with pilots undergoing type rating training for specific aircraft. Yet again, I absolutely loved this feature for its realism, but I must stress that the timeframe needed for this training (often months), in no way reflects that of real life. Due to the way everything is played out, it only took 24 hours for my pilot to gain his type rating. Convenient yes...realistic, no.

    Ad-Hoc

    After successfully completing your training, there is the option to unlock the ad-hoc charter feature. Air charter is such a vibrant business within aviation, with some airlines being entirely based just around this method of business. However, only certain elements of this were available to me, with none being offered to my hired pilots.

