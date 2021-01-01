FlyInside Updates Bell 47 For X-Plane

Changelog Version 1.59

When installing an update, you may simply download and install over the previous version. There is no need to uninstall any prior versions first.

Adds pilot and passenger models (click seat to activate passenger)

Fixes issue with jumping magnetos

External lights no longer activate when master/alternator are off

About the FlyInside Bell 47 For X-Plane

FlyInside, the company that brought VR to X-Plane, has released its Bell 47 for X-Plane users. Already available for MSFS 2020, this aircraft has the same great flight model, same great systems modelling, and the same amazing artwork!

All the MSFS 2020 goodies in X-Plane 11! Why should they have all the fun?

