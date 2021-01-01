FlyInside Updates Bell 47 For X-Plane

Changelog Version 1.59
When installing an update, you may simply download and install over the previous version. There is no need to uninstall any prior versions first.
- Adds pilot and passenger models (click seat to activate passenger)
- Fixes issue with jumping magnetos
- External lights no longer activate when master/alternator are off
