FlyInside Updates Bell 47 For X-Plane

    FlyInside Announces Bell 47 For X-Plane

    Changelog Version 1.59

    When installing an update, you may simply download and install over the previous version. There is no need to uninstall any prior versions first.

    • Adds pilot and passenger models (click seat to activate passenger)
    • Fixes issue with jumping magnetos
    • External lights no longer activate when master/alternator are off

    Source

    About the FlyInside Bell 47 For X-Plane

    FlyInside, the company that brought VR to X-Plane, has released its Bell 47 for X-Plane users. Already available for MSFS 2020, this aircraft has the same great flight model, same great systems modelling, and the same amazing artwork!

    All the MSFS 2020 goodies in X-Plane 11! Why should they have all the fun?

    FlyInside Releases Bell 47 For MSFS 2020
    FlyInside Forum
    FlyInside Web Site
    Read our review of the MSFS 2020 Bell 47

