  • FlightSim Community Survey 2021 Results Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-30-2021 02:14 PM  Number of Views: 151  
    2 Comments

    FlightSim Community Survey 2021

    Once again this year Navigraph organized a detailed survey for the flightsim community which was promoted by FlightSim.Com and many other flightsim companies and groups. The results from the 24,200 participants are now available, available as a video as well as detailed answer results:

    Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 continuing its successful trajectory? How many are planning to buy the upcoming X-Plane 12? What is the current situation on VR and flight simulators? What does the preferred flight simulator setup look like? Are we happy with our graphics cards? Read on to find the complete report, the survey dataset and some highlights from the results.

    This is the sixth consecutive year that Navigraph organise the FlightSim Community Survey, the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of its kind. In 2016 and 2017, the survey was organized by ourselves, but since four years back we are relying on our partners to reach as many flight simulator pilots as possible. All companies, addon developers, interest organisations and media outlets in the community can help circulate the survey among their customers, users, members and readers. If you want to get involved in the future, do not hesitate to reach out to us via email: [email protected].

    Year after year, we get impressed by the collective power of the community. During the 10 days the survey was live, 24,200 respondents took the 93 question long survey, which is 700 more respondents than last year. We are of course very grateful to all of you who chose to give 20 minutes of your time to help guide projects and development in the flight simulation community. In a way, it is also a gift to yourselves because by giving us your feedback you can help create the community you want to be a part of in the future.

    The data you have provided has been processed by the Navigraph team, and we present it to you in the form of a video that you can watch by clicking here and in a free survey report that can be downloaded from here. We will also present some highlights from the survey further into this blog post.

    Just like last year, we are also making the data we collected available for free for anyone that wants to do analyses of their own. You will find the dataset here. Just make sure you share any findings with the community under the hashtag #flightsimsurveyanalysis.

    The report, graphs and video are shared openly with the community for everyone’s benefit. We only ask that you credit Navigraph and keep the CC BY-SA 4.0 license of any derivative work.

    More...

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. MSFS,
    8. 2021
    Tags: navigraph, survey
    2 Comments
    1. Rupert's Avatar
      Rupert - Today, 02:48 PM
      I'd be a lot more impressed if they showed the results more and talked about 99% less!!!

      Having said that, I'm not surprised so many people have no interest in wearing a fancy cell phone on their face.
    1. Nels_Anderson's Avatar
      Nels_Anderson - Today, 03:16 PM
      If you want the details, read the actual survey paper instead of watching the video.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlightSim Community Survey 2021 Results Released

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23620-FlightSim-Community-Survey-2021-Results-Released

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 03:16 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Recovering Jan's King Air from St. Louis

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Knowing Jan is anxious to get his Green King Air home I've moved it from St. Louis to a site in Kentucky. Based upon his reputation, I won't...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Finnish Fouga

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk12876 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12871 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12879 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12872 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:28 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Post your moon shots

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I had three moon shots to get this started.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:26 PM Go to last post