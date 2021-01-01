FlightSim Community Survey 2021 Results Released

Once again this year Navigraph organized a detailed survey for the flightsim community which was promoted by FlightSim.Com and many other flightsim companies and groups. The results from the 24,200 participants are now available, available as a video as well as detailed answer results:

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 continuing its successful trajectory? How many are planning to buy the upcoming X-Plane 12? What is the current situation on VR and flight simulators? What does the preferred flight simulator setup look like? Are we happy with our graphics cards? Read on to find the complete report, the survey dataset and some highlights from the results.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Navigraph organise the FlightSim Community Survey, the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of its kind. In 2016 and 2017, the survey was organized by ourselves, but since four years back we are relying on our partners to reach as many flight simulator pilots as possible. All companies, addon developers, interest organisations and media outlets in the community can help circulate the survey among their customers, users, members and readers. If you want to get involved in the future, do not hesitate to reach out to us via email: [email protected].

Year after year, we get impressed by the collective power of the community. During the 10 days the survey was live, 24,200 respondents took the 93 question long survey, which is 700 more respondents than last year. We are of course very grateful to all of you who chose to give 20 minutes of your time to help guide projects and development in the flight simulation community. In a way, it is also a gift to yourselves because by giving us your feedback you can help create the community you want to be a part of in the future.

The data you have provided has been processed by the Navigraph team, and we present it to you in the form of a video that you can watch by clicking here and in a free survey report that can be downloaded from here. We will also present some highlights from the survey further into this blog post.

Just like last year, we are also making the data we collected available for free for anyone that wants to do analyses of their own. You will find the dataset here. Just make sure you share any findings with the community under the hashtag #flightsimsurveyanalysis.

The report, graphs and video are shared openly with the community for everyone’s benefit. We only ask that you credit Navigraph and keep the CC BY-SA 4.0 license of any derivative work.

