Taburet - USA Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    USA Coastlines Trees Clearing MSFS

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 40 m; this means trees up to 20 m into the sea and up to 20 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees. Most of all misplaced autogen trees hanging from cliffs are now removed; tress hanging or small rocky islands where no trees exist are also removed along with all trees within the area of action of this mod.

    Testing shows that around 90 to 95% of all misplaced coastlines trees are now removed from coastlines. It is a very light mod with negligible frame rate impact, at the same time offering better visibility of terrain features when flying along coastlines.

