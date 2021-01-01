  • Hot Start Challenger 650 On Approach

    As many of you may know, Hot Start has been hard at work on a new X-Plane 11 add-on aircraft for the past three years, the Hot Start Challenger 650. As with the TBM 900, this aircraft will be released under the Take Command! series, as the simulation merits the label. In fact, the simulation you will experience with this product is to a level of realism never seen before in a consumer based flight simulator, so get ready for some fun! The project is nearing completion and we’re ready to start showing you some of the features you can look forward to in the near future.

    Hot Start designs products with the goal of making them feel like living, breathing machines, without obscuring the finer details of what goes on "behind the scenes" of the simulation. They're all about learning new things, while having fun at the same time.

    The Take Command!: Challenger 650 will embody this concept even more than our previous project, the Take Command!: Hot Start TBM 900. Nearly every part of the Challenger 650 simulation has been designed from first principles. Basic laws of physics, such as conservation of energy, momentum, the laws of thermodynamics and much more. Every system is recreated from the ground up in custom code, completely independent of X-Plane’s own platform. But before we get into the convoluted details of systems, let’s first start out with visuals. After all, while the systems and aerodynamics make a simulation enjoyable in the long term, it is the visuals which catch your attention.

