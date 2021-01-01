  • Gaya Simulations Announces Ground Service Equipment

    Gaya Simulations Announces Ground Service Equipment

    Gaya is proud to announce, for the first time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gaya GSE. Custom, authentic, functional and unique-to-each-airport Ground Service Equipment for all Gaya products. And yeah, it's going to be free!

