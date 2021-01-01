Gaya Simulations Announces Ground Service Equipment

Gaya is proud to announce, for the first time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gaya GSE. Custom, authentic, functional and unique-to-each-airport Ground Service Equipment for all Gaya products. And yeah, it's going to be free!
Gaya is proud to announce, for the first time in Microsoft Flight Simulator, Gaya GSE. Custom, authentic, functional and unique-to-each-airport Ground Service Equipment for all Gaya products. And yeah, it's going to be free!
Yes, Though most of Jan's planes are either in his hanger and forgotten or wet and/or sunk in water someplace, one is still around and functional....Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:35 AM
Has anyone ever had a strange experience while flying in real life? Either as a passenger or pilot. As a pilot, I have only had an engine fuel pump...Last Post By: lnuss Today, 08:56 AM
After touchdown, the auto brakes engage and apply the right amount of braking, but they don't disengage when I brake manually or apply thrust. Any...Last Post By: berlopez Today, 08:25 AM
Here we go again, another selection of my favourite virtual airplanes: Please click on the pics for a better view:Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:42 AM