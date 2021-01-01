  • Review: Canada4XPlane - CYFC Fredericton Int'l Airport

    CYFC - Fredericton Int'l Airport

    Publisher: Canada4XPlane

    Review Author:
    Joshua Moore

    Suggested Price:
    $17.00
    $17.00

    Introduction

    When I asked to review an airport, I had initially lined up an Alaskan scenery for MSFS to continue my line of Alaskan airport reviews, but that changed quite quickly when I reached my new location for the next 2 weeks near Spokane WA, where there seems to be a convenient lack of Wi-Fi in my building, which makes MSFS a bit hard to run with ortho imagery. So, X-Plane 11 became a better option at this moment, and I had luckily downloaded the entirety of North America to my hard drive at my previous base. I have since found a small spot with Wi-Fi in a different building, but its location makes it rather inconvenient to do any sort of flight simulation activities save downloading files to run offline.

    I made use of this to download Fredericton International Airport for X-Plane 11 by Canada4XPlane, a small airport located in Fredericton NB. It is located around 55 nm east of the US/Canada border with Maine, and only 116 nm from Bangor Maine. Fredericton Airport serves the local area with flights operated by Air Canada on the CRJ-200/900, PAL Airlines with their Dash-8 400s, and WestJet with their Dash-8 400s. Let's check out this little airport and see what it's like!

    Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport     Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport

    Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport     Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport

    Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport     Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport

    First Impressions

    The installation process was both simple and easy to do, only requiring you to extract the files from the downloaded zip file into your custom scenery folder. The airport upon initial loading had little to no FPS impact on my laptop and ran quite well with no issues.

    I must mention that I do not have the brand-new Dash-8 Q400 by FlyJSim, and though it would make for some breathtaking screen shots and make the airport more how it would really look, the 737 will have to do. Sorry for the small deviation in accuracy folks! Now onward with the review.

    Right off the bat I was greeted by a view of the runway with custom textures and little tufts of grass poking up through the concrete, a nice touch and one not gone unnoticed. I wandered around the airport, which is rather small all things considered, and has a noticeable GA presence that holds a larger portion of the airport parking space. I was quite happy with what I was seeing and decided to get up close and personal with the buildings and the rest of the airport.

    Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport     Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport

    Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport     Canada4Xplane - CYFC Fredericton Airport

    Pages: Review: Canada4XPlane - CYFC Fredericton Int'l Airport  Next

